Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

