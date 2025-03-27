Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $76.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

