Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,902 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.32 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

