Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Enphase Energy worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

