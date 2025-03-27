Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.71 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $40,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,185,000 after buying an additional 976,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,877,000 after purchasing an additional 120,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.