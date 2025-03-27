Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.12 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $295.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.53 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,204. The trade was a 34.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.