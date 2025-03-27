Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.92 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,804,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $62,534,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 2,194,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

