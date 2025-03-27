Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.56 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of VeriSign worth $27,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after buying an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3,996.0% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 602.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $249.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.