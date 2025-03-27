Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $246,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,697,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 17,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.66 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

