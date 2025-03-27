Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of AutoZone worth $499,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,683.36.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,680.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,460.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,270.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,704.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,721 shares of company stock worth $17,009,311 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

