Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $1 Million Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,038,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

MLACU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

