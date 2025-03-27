Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 55.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.18 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.