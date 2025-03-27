Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,425,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

