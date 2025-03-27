Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $16.71. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 67,417 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,280,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,780,688.50. This represents a 43.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,611,366. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 385,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

