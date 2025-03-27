MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.460-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.9 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

