MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Increased to Hold at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 82.42%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

