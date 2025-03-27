Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Millennium Group International Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MGIH stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
About Millennium Group International
