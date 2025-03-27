Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Millennium Group International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MGIH stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Millennium Group International has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

