Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.52. 11,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.