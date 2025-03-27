MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 481 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $329.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

