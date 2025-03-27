Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 199 ($2.56) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s current price.

Microlise Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SAAS traded up GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 112.70 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 248,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.21. Microlise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of £130.50 million, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.19 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microlise Group had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microlise Group

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

