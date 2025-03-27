Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 87.5% increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:MBH opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £90.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts predict that Michelmersh Brick will post 10.3053435 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 160 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

Featured Stories

