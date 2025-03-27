Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Metsera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSR opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Metsera has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Further Reading

