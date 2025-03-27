Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.97 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 93.90 ($1.21). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 27,887,928 shares.

Metro Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Marc Page bought 31,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £25,527.96 ($32,867.21). Also, insider Paul Coby purchased 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,557.60 ($25,180.38). 58.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

