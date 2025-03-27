MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $20.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLNK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE MLNK opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. MeridianLink has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 310,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $29,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MeridianLink by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

