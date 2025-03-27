Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

