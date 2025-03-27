Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 185 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $483.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.