Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,239 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.7 %

HWM stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

