Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 6,631 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after buying an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after acquiring an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,369. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair raised shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.