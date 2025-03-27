Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

