Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 342.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,593,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,151,000 after purchasing an additional 315,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,807,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,388,000 after buying an additional 428,708 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

