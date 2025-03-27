Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 688 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after purchasing an additional 812,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after acquiring an additional 409,292 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,444,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

