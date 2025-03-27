Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,045 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

