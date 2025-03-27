M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Issues Earnings Results

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

LON:SAA traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.14). 99,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,808. The company has a market cap of £205.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.20. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 163.50 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

