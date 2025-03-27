Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS) Short Interest Update

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHS opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Matthews China Discovery Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (NASDAQ:MCHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.16% of Matthews China Discovery Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Matthews China Discovery Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Discovery Active ETF (MCHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap stocks of Chinese companies with perceived sustainable growth potential.

