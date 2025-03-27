MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. VNET Group accounts for 10.4% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.67% of VNET Group worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VNET Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VNET Group

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.