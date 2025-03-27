Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $241.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

