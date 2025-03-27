Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $246.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

