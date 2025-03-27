MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

MKTX opened at $214.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

