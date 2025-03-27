Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the February 28th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marker Therapeutics Price Performance
MRKR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 68,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,109. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marker Therapeutics
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marker Therapeutics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.