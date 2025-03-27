Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MNDJF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.88.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.