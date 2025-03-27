Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 720.0% in March

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MNDJF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.88.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

