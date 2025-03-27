Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

