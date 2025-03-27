Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Magellan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Gold stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Wednesday. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho and California. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Center Star Mine located in located southeast of Grangeville, Idaho; and the Kris Project located in northwest of Reno, Nevada in Plumas County, California.

