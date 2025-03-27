Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Magellan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Magellan Gold stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Wednesday. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
About Magellan Gold
