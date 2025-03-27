MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Robert E. Dixon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,666.05. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

MacKenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

