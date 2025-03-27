MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Robert E. Dixon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,666.05. The trade was a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
MacKenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MacKenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MacKenzie Realty Capital
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.