M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 102,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,016. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

