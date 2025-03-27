Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $70.18. Approximately 153,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,693,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

