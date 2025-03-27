Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
