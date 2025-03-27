Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.43. 17,988,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 54,429,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

