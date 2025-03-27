Luceco (LON:LUCE) Posts Earnings Results

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Luceco had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Luceco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 142 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £228.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.32. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 108.26 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

