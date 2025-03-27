LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,559 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.44% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $75,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

