LPL Financial LLC Has $79.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 981.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,327 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $79,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $220,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.0 %

LRCX opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

